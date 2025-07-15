Eiffel Tower lit up in Bastille Day firework, drone show

A drone and firework show lights up the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France during Bastille Day celebrations.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live