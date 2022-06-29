Emergency response underway in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes

In Kyiv, recovery efforts are underway after an attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least 11 are dead and dozens more are injured across Ukraine from these strikes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live