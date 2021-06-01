-
Now Playing: How Amazon is virtually tailoring clothes to fit you
-
Now Playing: Harbin ice show, Mount Etna eruption, Georgia election: World in Photos, Jan. 5
-
Now Playing: Pelosi, COVID-19 vaccine and lion cubs: World in Photos, Jan. 4
-
Now Playing: Toronto carpenter builds $1,000 tiny shelters for homeless
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: Wuhan, China, thrives 1 year after pandemic began
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 5, 2021
-
Now Playing: Boaters rescue dolphin caught in fishing line
-
Now Playing: London in lockdown as experts say 1 in 50 people there have COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UK on lockdown
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows deserted Bogota
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: COVID-19 variant detected in New York
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Georgia runoff election to determine control of Senate
-
Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues lockdown order as cases rise across nation
-
Now Playing: New UK variant is 50% more transmissible than original strain of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Billionaire entrepreneur 'missing' after criticizing Chinese government
-
Now Playing: England enters new national lockdown
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, January 4, 2021