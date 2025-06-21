Eruption at Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sends lava 1,000 feet in air

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world and located on the Big Island, has been especially active in the last several months, erupting dozens of times since December.

June 21, 2025

