Eta Aquarids meteor shower to peak Monday night

A meteor shower known for the speed of its shooting stars is expected to peak on Monday, according to astronomers.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live