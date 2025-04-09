EU countries vote to introduce countermeasures to Trump tariffs

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the European Commission’s proposal to push back on President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum with a set of countermeasures.

April 9, 2025

