Transcript for Europe heats up to the extreme

And before we go. There was a heat wave in new York and now there's a heat wave in Europe like really hot a massive heat wave sweeping across. The continental pairs actually breaking it's a record for our hottest temperature ever recorded. A balmy 105. Degrees so our David Wright is in Paris with more. Dated in the heat is. Actually. Impacting their apparent that the notre dom is and it. It is indeed Kimberly the crews that are working hard to repair the damage from that fire. Are concerned because of the walls the masonry walls are still saturated with water from the firefighters they're worried. Drying out too quickly. And that they could become structurally insecure and could collapse that's one of many concerns here in Paris. We set a 105 degrees it's actually 106. Right now expected to reach 108. By the end of today. Serious concerns based on that temperature. One of them you know back in 2003 I was actually here. Covering a similar heat wave in August of 2003. 151000. People mostly elderly. Died here in Paris loud because of heat related. Issues. And so that the authorities here learned from that they've opened up public buildings for people that seek shelter in air conditioning. They've opened up public fountains we were down. At the truck and narrow fountain by the Eiffel Tower. Wish today looks kinda like a swimming pool. But tourists and locals alike are fanning out along as though it's a beach and taking a dip in them that the fountains with one of the best views in the world. I've tried to find what refuge they can. The authorities here are concerned because Paris is a city where. Most people don't have air conditioning is simply don't needed so when the temperature gets this high. There's a concern that it could cause those heat related deaths and this is an issue not just in Paris but across Europe you mentioned. Paris London Amsterdam Brussels Berlin Munich Rome all expected to reach record temperatures in this heat wave. The forecasters say the temperatures should break by the weekend. And it can't come quickly enough we've sought out a patch of shade here where there's at least a hot breeze to keep us from melting but cool sounds pretty good right now. All right Dana we hope everyone stays safe and we of course and I hope everyone stays cool thank you for joining us we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.