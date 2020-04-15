Some European countries ease lockdown restrictions

As Spain and Austria turn the tide on COVID-19 infections, they are allowing some people to head back to work.
5:12 | 04/15/20

{"duration":"5:12","description":"As Spain and Austria turn the tide on COVID-19 infections, they are allowing some people to head back to work.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70152469","title":"Some European countries ease lockdown restrictions","url":"/International/video/european-countries-ease-lockdown-restrictions-70152469"}