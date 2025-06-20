European leaders meet with Iranian diplomats as Trump weighs US strikes

European leaders are meeting with Iranian diplomats in Geneva on Friday, attempting to reach a diplomatic resolution that would prevent Iran from developing its nuclear weapons program.

June 20, 2025

