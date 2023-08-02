European militaries evacuate foreign nationals from Niger amidst ongoing coup

Plus, Pope Francis is in Lisbon for World Youth Day, and a zoo in China is denying suggestions that its bears are people dressed up in costumes after a video of one of the bears went viral.

August 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live