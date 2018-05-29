Transcript for EU proposes to ban plastic straws, stirs, and cotton buds

We are at risk of choking our oceans and plastic. With a knock on effect on our food chain and human health. Citizens. Really care about us the Euro barometer tells us that eight ET 7%. Of them. Are concerned about the impact of plastic pollution on the environment it's in the yet. It's in our oceans it's enough food. And also been all bodies so today. We're putting on the table a directive which will cover 70%. Of the marina to found on your speeches. But targeting the ten most commonly found single use plastic items that have a great chance defending up is that and which are very difficult to recycle. We will ban single use products made of plastic. What this means in practice is that you don't that you won't see single use plastic cotton buds and a supermarket shelves. But ones made with more environmental friendly materials instead. Disable go for strolls. Drake Steris. Stakes for balloons. Cutlery and plates these products won't disappear. That would just be may eat with different materials. Having one set of rules fall to hold you market will create a string port for European companies. Two Devo local economies of scale and be competitive and moving global marketplace for sustainable products. He can also be seen as a response to trying to ban on plastic waste. And this threat and plastic waste you choose. This course and problems and more economy and be sizzle protect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.