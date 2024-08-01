Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan officially freed and heading home.

The prisoner exchange is the largest of its kind since the Cold War and one in which President Joe Biden was directly involved, the White House said.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live