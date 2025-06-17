Exiled crown prince of Iran sees 'best opportunity' to get rid of regime

Reza Pahlavi says there's "no hope for a better future as Iranians" as long as the current regime is in place.

June 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live