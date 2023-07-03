Explorer attempts to become 1st to row around the world

Aaron Carotta tells ABC News Live about the ordeals in his journey to become the first person to circumnavigate the globe in a rowboat.

July 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live