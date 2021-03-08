Extreme heat driven by climate change hits Olympics

More
ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports on the latest Olympic challenge as athletes and organizers grapple with extreme heat and the possibility that this may be the new reality for future Olympics.
7:56 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extreme heat driven by climate change hits Olympics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:56","description":"ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports on the latest Olympic challenge as athletes and organizers grapple with extreme heat and the possibility that this may be the new reality for future Olympics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79229487","title":"Extreme heat driven by climate change hits Olympics","url":"/International/video/extreme-heat-driven-climate-change-hits-olympics-79229487"}