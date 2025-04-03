Families of hostages in Gaza push for freedom as the IDF expands operations

Liran Berma and Ilay David, whose family members are being held hostage by Hamas, say they are hoping for the best but do not know their relatives’ condition.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live