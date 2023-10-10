Family member of Americans believed to be held hostage by Hamas

Ido Dan, is one of the many Israelis whose family is believed to have been captured by Hamas, and he has no contact with his missing family and doesn't know if they're still alive.

October 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live