Fans and players celebrate Team USA's win

More
This is the fourth World Cup Championship for the women's soccer team. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
2:22 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fans and players celebrate Team USA's win
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"This is the fourth World Cup Championship for the women's soccer team. ABC News' Janai Norman reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64186424","title":"Fans and players celebrate Team USA's win","url":"/International/video/fans-players-celebrate-team-usas-win-64186424"}