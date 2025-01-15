Father of U.S. - Israeli hostage reacts to ceasefire deal

Ruby Chen, father of IDF soldier and US hostage Itay Chen, reacts to the latest developments of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

January 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live