‘Fauda’ co-creator and Middle East analyst examines Israel-Hamas war

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Avi Issacharoff about how Netflix “Fauda” star Idan Amedi is recovering after being injured fighting for Israel in Gaza. Plus, he talks about the future of the war.

January 10, 2024

