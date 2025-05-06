Filipino cardinal emerging as front-runner to be next pope

Cardinal Luis Tagle, the archbishop of Manila in the Philippines, was appointed by Pope Francis to an office in the Vatican that focuses on evangelization. ABC News' Britt Clennett reports.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live