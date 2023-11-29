Final day of Hamas-Israel truce ends with more hostages released

ABC News' National Security and Defense analyst Mick Mulroy joins The Big Story. What's next? Mulroy will discuss moves both sides will make in the wake of the truce ending.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live