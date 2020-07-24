Fire threatens homes in Greece

More
Seven villages have been evacuated since the fire in Kechries started on July 22.
0:44 | 07/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire threatens homes in Greece
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Seven villages have been evacuated since the fire in Kechries started on July 22. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71971267","title":"Fire threatens homes in Greece","url":"/International/video/fire-threatens-homes-greece-71971267"}