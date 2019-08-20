Firefighters rescue cow from dried-out well in China

More
A shovel and chainsaw was used to rescue a cow that fell while grazing.
0:42 | 08/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue cow from dried-out well in China
And and. The and. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A shovel and chainsaw was used to rescue a cow that fell while grazing. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65084004","title":"Firefighters rescue cow from dried-out well in China","url":"/International/video/firefighters-rescue-cow-dried-china-65084004"}