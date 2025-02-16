Flashback: When Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis

A look back at when Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis on March 13, 2013.

February 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live