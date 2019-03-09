Transcript for Floodwaters in Bahamas still too dangerous for responders

Dorian devouring the Bahamas. This isn't the ocean but the airport. Roads now rivers. Holmes county as storms are people strictly ended across the country. Racing against the eye of the storm and courage to get out of the Salvation Army estimating up to thirteen thousand homes have been decimated by the massive storm. Sat on the islands for more than two days it is. And although winds are dropping and the storm has started to slowly move. Winds continue to with the islands near 48 hours later the floodwaters still too dangerous for responders and thousands of distress call. Those same winds beginning to be felt along the Florida coast sinking boats before dory and even ride. In Jacksonville hundreds of humvees loaded with water at the ready. From Palm Beach, Florida all the way to north Carolina's outer banks evacuation order. But not everyone hobbling orders yet in effect. And Palm Beach shores of these people walking count on a jedi for a photo swept away. It's situations like that that are so endangers that's why penal want to remind people that 90%. Of death following a natural disaster are from flooding and storm surge. So if hurricane Dorian stays on its current course that did not mean those living along the eastern seaboard. Aren't clear. Serena Marshall ABC news new Smyrna beach fla.

