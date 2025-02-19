Fmr. ambassador to Ukraine on brewing war of words between Trump and Zelenskyy

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer on the Trump administration’s hawkish stance toward Ukraine while conceding to Putin’s demands and the brewing war of words.

February 19, 2025

