-
Now Playing: Overnight police raids in Manchester lead to arrests
-
Now Playing: Footage shows moment police officer is hit by colleague's van
-
Now Playing: Vatican breaks silence after Catholic church scandal
-
Now Playing: Record number of Venezuelans flee harsh conditions at home
-
Now Playing: Vehicles cross bridge surrounded by rushing floodwaters
-
Now Playing: Doctor to Queen Elizabeth II killed by truck while riding bike
-
Now Playing: Vatican condemns reported sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests
-
Now Playing: Brussels rolls out stunning flower carpet
-
Now Playing: The Milky Way, a flower carpet and a spider monkey baby: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Race to rescue any survivors trapped in Italy bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: At least 39 dead as rescue efforts continue in Italy bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Today's stories
-
Now Playing: At least 39 killed in Italy after bridge collapse
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for survivors in Italy bridge collapse continues
-
Now Playing: Death toll climbs in tourist bridge collapse in Italy
-
Now Playing: Driver suspected of terrorism after car crashes into a barrier near UK Parliament
-
Now Playing: Highway collapses in Italian city
-
Now Playing: Meteors streak, a cow on the beach and storms bring chaos: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: London police investigating vehicle crash as possible terrorism
-
Now Playing: At least 25 dead after cars plunge off collapsed bridge in Italy