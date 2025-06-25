Former ambassador ‘uncomfortable’ with NATO leader’s relationship with Trump

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO, Ret. Lt. Gen. Doug Lute, says President Donald Trump has been “influential” in dealing with NATO allies.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live