Former American-Israeli hostages on adjusting to life of freedom

Keith and Aviva Siegel, who were held by Hamas for 184 and 51 days respectively, talk about their lives in and out of captivity.

May 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live