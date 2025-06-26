Former CIA analyst on assessment of US strikes on Iran

Emily Harding, vice president of the Defense and Security Department, weighs in on the Pentagon’s assessment of the strikes against Iran.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live