Former CIA operative outlines potential hazards of US accepting Qatari jet

ABC News contributor Darrell Blocker, a former CIA operative, talked to ABC News' Linsey Davis about the security and ethics concerns surrounding the use of Qatar’s “gift” to replace Air Force One.

May 21, 2025

