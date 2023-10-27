Former commander of US Army Forces: 'This is very dense terrain in Gaza'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Ret. Gen. Robert Abrams on the biggest challenges Israeli forces may face inside Gaza.

October 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live