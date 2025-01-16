Former IDF general anticipates ceasefire deal will be approved by Israeli cabinet

Giora Eiland, who was head of Israel's National Security Council from 2004 to 2006, reacts to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

January 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live