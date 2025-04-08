Former National Security Council director on Iran and US talks

Javed Ali, former National Security Council director for counterterrorism, says the fact that Iran and the US are meeting is a "big deal."

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live