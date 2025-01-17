Former US diplomat on how an Israel-Hamas ceasefire may be carried out

Former U.S. diplomat Jenny Abamu discusses how a hostage exchange and ceasefire between Israel and Hamas may be carried out and the terms upheld.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live