Francis ‘never changed’ after becoming pope: Friend

Gerard O’Connell, Vatican correspondent for America magazine, discusses his decadeslong friendship with the late pontiff.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live