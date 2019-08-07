Free climber scales London skyscraper

More
The man who climbed The Shard was spoken to by police after he made his ascent but hasn't been arrested.
0:45 | 07/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Free climber scales London skyscraper
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"The man who climbed The Shard was spoken to by police after he made his ascent but hasn't been arrested.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64191993","title":"Free climber scales London skyscraper","url":"/International/video/free-climber-scales-london-skyscraper-64191993"}