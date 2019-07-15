French inventor shows off 'flyboard' for Bastille Day

More
French inventor rides "flyboard" over Paris as French Pres. Emmanuel Macron and others watch on.
1:01 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for French inventor shows off 'flyboard' for Bastille Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"French inventor rides \"flyboard\" over Paris as French Pres. Emmanuel Macron and others watch on.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64341684","title":"French inventor shows off 'flyboard' for Bastille Day","url":"/International/video/french-inventor-shows-off-flyboard-bastille-day-64341684"}