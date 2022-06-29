French officials warn of 'heat apocalypse' as temps reach 109 degrees

ABC News’ Ines de la Cuetara is in southwest France as more than 36,000 people have been forced to evacuate and authorities have detained a man suspected of lighting one of the blazes intentionally.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live