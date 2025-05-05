Front-runners for next pope emerge ahead of conclave

ABC News contributor Father James Martin discusses the characteristics that cardinals might be looking for in the next pope.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live