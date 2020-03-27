Full force of coronavirus starts to strike Britain

ABC News’ Ian Pannell joins us from London to discuss the reaction to the surge of cases in the U.K., and whether the country put restrictions in place too late.
1:13 | 03/27/20

Transcript for Full force of coronavirus starts to strike Britain

