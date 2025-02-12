Full Ukrainian liberation from Russia 'unrealistic,' Hegseth tells allies

Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared at his first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, telling allies that the liberation of all Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory "is an unrealistic objective."

February 12, 2025

