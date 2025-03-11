Full interview with Israel’s foreign minister

ABC News' Matt Gutman speaks with Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar on a potential new round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas and discusses the latest in Syria.

March 11, 2025

