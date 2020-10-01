Funeral in Iran, protests in Venezuela, Australia bushfires: Week in Photos, Jan. 10

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
2:53 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Funeral in Iran, protests in Venezuela, Australia bushfires: Week in Photos, Jan. 10
Okay. Okay. Only it's. This. And. Okay. There. It's a. A. Okay. Okay. It's. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:53","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68200847","title":"Funeral in Iran, protests in Venezuela, Australia bushfires: Week in Photos, Jan. 10","url":"/International/video/funeral-iran-protests-venezuela-australia-bushfires-week-photos-68200847"}