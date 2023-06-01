German officials seized items in renewed search for Madeleine McCann

German authorities said "a number of items were seized" in Portugal during a renewed search for missing British child Madeleine McCann.

June 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live