Giant panda celebrates 1st birthday at China zoo

Mei Zhu, a giant panda cub at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou China, celebrated her first birthday with a lively party filled with lots of treats.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live