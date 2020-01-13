Giant tortoise has so much sex he saves species

More
A Galapagos giant tortoise estimated to be about 130 years old is retiring after having so much sex that he saved his species.
0:26 | 01/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant tortoise has so much sex he saves species
Out LA because of enjoying. Supporters who really likes the ladies in our have a hero credit with saving event buyers species. Yet Diego Galena me about a 130 years involving tennis star I'm breeding program in the Galapagos I. Island which is now clothing after the population of this species group with 1515.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"A Galapagos giant tortoise estimated to be about 130 years old is retiring after having so much sex that he saved his species.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68242354","title":"Giant tortoise has so much sex he saves species","url":"/International/video/giant-tortoise-sex-saves-species-68242354"}