Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Giant tortoises released into the wild after repopulation program
Yeah. Okay. You can. I. And okay. Lose. Okay. The. You.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:59","description":"Diego, one of the tortoises of the Galapagos Islands, is likely 100 years old and has about 800 descendants.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71383548","title":"Giant tortoises released into the wild after repopulation program","url":"/International/video/giant-tortoises-released-wild-repopulation-program-71383548"}