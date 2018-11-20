Giraffe cub, migrants and a snowy meadow: World in Photos

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:47 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giraffe cub, migrants and a snowy meadow: World in Photos
It it. Or it's. A. Yeah. I. To. Yeah. Yeah. It. Yeah. You. Yeah. A week. The and you. Can. And it. He a. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59319815,"title":"Giraffe cub, migrants and a snowy meadow: World in Photos","duration":"1:47","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe. ","url":"/International/video/giraffe-cub-migrants-snowy-meadow-world-photos-nov-59319815","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.